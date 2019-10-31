TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A child is being flown to a Tampa Bay hospital after being hit by a vehicle, firefighters say.
According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the child was hit Halloween night at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Lake Blanche Drive in Trinity.
Firefighters have listed the child as a trauma alert. The child, whose age has not been revealed, is being flown from Trinity Hospital.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Police suspect foul play in disappearance of UFC fighter’s daughter,$80K reward for information
- Pinellas deputies cleared in taser-related death
- House pushes forward on historic impeachment vote
- Child flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Trinity
- Manatee Co. commissioners debate banning retail pet sales