Child flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Trinity

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A child is being flown to a Tampa Bay hospital after being hit by a vehicle, firefighters say.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the child was hit Halloween night at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Lake Blanche Drive in Trinity.

Firefighters have listed the child as a trauma alert. The child, whose age has not been revealed, is being flown from Trinity Hospital.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar