Child flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Trinity

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A child is being flown to a Tampa Bay hospital after being hit by a vehicle, firefighters say.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the child was hit Halloween night at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Lake Blanche Drive in Trinity.

Firefighters have listed the child as a trauma alert. The child, whose age has not been revealed, is being flown from Trinity Hospital.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: