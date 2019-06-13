Live Now
Child ejected during crash in Bayonet Point, fire rescue says

Pasco County

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

BAYONET POINT, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County firefighters are investigating a serious crash in Bayonet Point involving a child that was ejected from a vehicle.

Pasco Fire Rescue tweeted just after 5 p.m. saying they were at the scene of a serious crash. It happened at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Little Road in Bayonet Point.

According to the tweet, firefighters are evaluating a total of five patients.

They say one pediatric patient was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

