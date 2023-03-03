LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A child and two adults were wounded in a shooting in Land O’Lakes on Friday.

Deputies were called to the Lake Padgett area at around 5 a.m., according to a release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were shot when “multiple individuals” broke into a home, the sheriff’s office wrote. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

“This is not a random act as the parties are known to each other. There is no public safety threat,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The investigation remains active and ongoing, and further updates will be provided when available.”

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will discuss the incident at a news conference on Friday. You can watch the news conference live at 9:15 a.m. in the player above.