PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The sheriff’s office needs the community’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to break into cars in the Alta Vista Lane area of Port Richey.

Deputies said on Wednesday, around 11 p.m., a man tried to break into two cars. He is described as a slender, bald, white male with a beard. He may be between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone which information on this case, the identity of the subject or his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 23019229.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is also reminding citizens to keep their doors locked at night and shut their windows to prevent theft.