1 hospitalized following crash involving school bus in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue officials are currently at the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

According to PCFR, the crash happened at the intersection of Gall Boulevard and Tucker Road.

Fire rescue officials say the car hit the bus and ended up underneath it. One person had to be removed from the car and is being taken to a local hospital via helicopter as a trauma alert.

No students aboard the school bus were injured, according to PCFR.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

