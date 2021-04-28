Car slams into Land o’ Lakes home; driver has minor injuries

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lutz woman suffered minor injuries after crashing through someone’s garage in Land O’ Lakes Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 46-year-old had lost control of her vehicle after suffering a medical emergency. She hit a mailbox, then drove through a garage at a home in the 3100 block of Banyan Hill Lane.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the home sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

No one else was injured.

