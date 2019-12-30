Car hit by train after tire gets stuck on tracks in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was put in a scary situation when her vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks in Pasco County. The car was destroyed, but the woman escaped unharmed, the Florida Highway Patrol said in their report.

Troopers said the 73-year-old was driving a 2019 Honda Elantra, heading north on Old Lakeland Highway, and that one of her front tires got stuck between the rails after she turned onto Dixie Drive and came onto the shoulder of a railroad crossing.

A CSX train came barreling toward the car and hit the Elantra at 45 mph.

The vehicle started spinning and came to a final rest in the southbound lanes of Old Lakeland Highway. The train was later removed from the scene.

No injuries were reported, and further information was not immediately available.

