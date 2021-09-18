Car crashes into Pasco County cemetery; driver critically injured

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man is critically injured after a two-vehicle incident that ended with his car crashing into a gravesite in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers say the driver, 21, was traveling north on US-19 when it ran past a red light and hit a U-Haul moving van that was heading east on Hudson Avenue.

The driver’s sedan kept going, heading into an adjacent cemetery and hitting a statue, an FHP report states. Photos of the incident show that the statue collapsed and damaged a gravesite.

The U-Haul’s driver survived the crash with minor injuries.

