LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a crash between a car and a building in Lake O’Lakes Tuesday morning.

According to the fire rescue’s twitter, a vehicle, which appears to be a Mini Cooper, crashed into the storefront of Total CFO on US-41.

Officials said the driver meant to go in reverse, but ended up driving forward instead.

However, there were no injuries. Firefighters worked to check the building’s structural integrity after the collision.