PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman receiving emergency care in the back of an ambulance died Tuesday after the vehicle she was receiving treatment in was struck by a car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man was heading east on State Road 54 approaching an intersection while a Pasco County Fire Rescue ambulance was traveling south on Morris Bridge Road.

The man continued driving while the light was green but failed to yield to the ambulance operating in emergency mode.

That’s when the front of the man’s vehicle crashed into the side of the ambulance.

The four EMS personnel inside the ambulance were uninjured, however, a 78-year-old woman receiving emergency care in the ambulance died sometime later.