Buying from this Pasco County shopping center comes with an extra tax

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some stores in a Pasco County shopping center are charging a half-cent sales tax on top of the state and county taxes.

8 On Your Side checked and the HomeGoods store in the Cypress Creek Town Center in Lutz is one of the stores charging the extra tax. It’s denoted on the bottom of the receipt as “FL PUF Tax.”

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano says the county doesn’t get the revenue from the tax.

He says the tax is legal under Florida law, but he wants to make sure stores are informing their customers before they pay for their goods.

“Just be upfront,” Fasano said, “So that people know what price they’re paying.”

Tampa Bay Times reported that the tax is levied by the shopping center developer, Hutton, and not by the individual stores. 8 On Your Side has reached out to Hutton and HomeGoods but has not yet heard back from either.

