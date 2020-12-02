Business booming at Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park

Pasco County

(Photo: Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park)

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold weather is making business boom in Dade City at Snowcat Ridge.

The winter wonderland has been wildly popular since it’s opening just less than two weeks ago.

In fact, this weekend is already sold out and organizers recommend planning a week in advance.

The park has a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot snow-covered Arctic Igloo.

The park will also feature a magical music and light show on Snowy Slopes each evening, visible from the Alpine Village, which features its own Holiday Market.

You can view Snowcat Ridge’s new hours of operation or purchase new tickets online.

