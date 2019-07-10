Bullet almost hits 7-year-old as he played in his Hudson bedroom

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A stray bullet shot from a neighbor’s yard, barely missed a 7-year-old boy as he played video games in his bedroom.

Now, his mother is vowing to hold the shooter responsible.

This happened last Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. at a home off Hicks Road.

A neighbor, popping off shots in his back yard, had a stray bullet fly to across the fence row. “There’s the bullet right there,” said Michaela Derenzis. “That’s right where his head is on his bunk bed,” she said.

The bullet ricocheted around 7-year old Joel’s room as he played Xbox with 2 other boys.

Derenzis got a text at work, that made her heart race. “My heart dropped and I panicked and I ran straight to my car. I drove pretty fast to get here,” she said.

Outside her mobile home, you can see where the bullet hit. Inside, it entered inches from Joel. “As soon as I got here, I ran to my son, make sure he was okay. I was panicking. He was alright. He was calm,” said Derenzis.

A Pasco County deputy came to investigate at the home off Hicks Road. At the time, Derenzis wasn’t sure she could press charges. “I was aggravated. I really wanted to jump the fence and do some damage” she said.

8 On Your Side visited the house directly behind the Derenzis home. The neighbors were cordial, at first. But then things turned nasty when I asked about the shooting. “No, we’re not discussing anything.”

The intended target: watermelons.

Now, Derenzis’ son is afraid the be in his room and is sleeping elsewhere.

She plans to pursue charges. “He needs to learn a lesson, definitely,” she said.

A Sheriff’s office spokesperson said the shooting was not intentional, but its investigation is still underway.