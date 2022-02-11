172-acre brushfire shuts down roads in Pasco County

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A large brush fire is causing road closures in Pasco County, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the northbound exit ramp of the Suncoast Parkway at County Line Road, near Hernando County, as well as all eastbound lanes of County Line Road are closed.

Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the 172-acre brush fire and have determined the cause to be an unattended campfire.

The fire burned one barn and multiple fences. The owner of the property was cited by Forestry for the unattended burn.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

