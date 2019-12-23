Brothers arrested in ‘major’ Pasco County drug trafficking bust

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office cracked down on their area’s opioid crisis with the arrest of two brothers accused of “major” drug trafficking and money laundering.

The sheriff’s office concluded a year-long investigation into Marco Maysonet, 33, and Fernando Maysonet, 31, which revealed alleged involvement in trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills, and other opioids on the westside of Pasco County.

Investigation into the Maysonet brothers began in January. Over the course of the investigation, detectives noticed “very suspicious financial activity” connected to the two.

A search warrant at the suspects’ homes uncovered $400,000 worth of illegal drugs, $73,000 in cash, and seven firearms.

In addition to drug trafficking charges, Fernando Maysonet was charged with three counts of money laundering. Deputies said Maysonet deposited $100,000 in his account three years in a row without any real explanation where the money came from.

Pasco County was immune to the opioid issue until 2017, the sheriff’s office said. Over the last two years the county has seen an explosion in opioid overdoses and deaths. The sheriff’s office said 2019 has a very good chance to record the highest amount of overdoses in county history.

