LACHOOCHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man was killed in a crash on US-301 in Pasco County on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 55-year-old was heading south on 301, north of Mattingly Lane and south of Lachoochee, at 11:21 a.m.

FHP said he swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and lost control as the pickup spun into the median and back onto the southbound lanes, hitting the back of an SUV.

The pickup flipped after hitting the SUV and came to a stop in the road. The SUV spun into the median, but the two occupants – a 25-year-old woman and 21-year-old man from East Palatka – were not hurt.

The driver of the pickup was ejected while flipping the vehicle and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.