TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas man on his way to Florida was caught driving drunk in a moving truck on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded after receiving several calls reporting an Enterprise rental truck driving recklessly down I-75 near Dade City at around noon.

After stopping at a 7-Eleven gas station, the trooper reported seeing the driver, William Dakota Tillery, 31, exiting the truck and stumbling over to the convenience store. According to the arrest report, Tillery smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication as the trooper began speaking with him.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

Several empty alcoholic beverage cans fell out of the truck when the trooper opened the door, according to the report. The trooper reported finding a cold, open can of White Claw alcoholic seltzer in the truck.

According to the arrest report, Tillery performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest for DUI. After arriving at the Pasco County jail for booking, his breath alcohol level tested at 0.302 and 0.298. The legal limit is 0.08.