Bones, likely human, found at Pasco County construction site, deputies say

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of what appears to be human bones at a construction site in Pasco County.

Construction workers came upon the remains Monday while working at a site near the Baywood Apartments, which is located near Moon Lake Road and State Road 52.

The bones will likely undergo further evaluation to determine if they are human. An agency representative said they likely are.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss