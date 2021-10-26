Bones, likely human, found at Pasco County construction site, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of what appears to be human bones at a construction site in Pasco County.

Construction workers came upon the remains Monday while working at a site near the Baywood Apartments, which is located near Moon Lake Road and State Road 52.

The bones will likely undergo further evaluation to determine if they are human. An agency representative said they likely are.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.