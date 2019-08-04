Bond set for woman involved with Pasco County fatal hit and run, carjacking

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 23-year-old Breanna Wright appeared before a judge Sunday morning. Her bond was set at $502,000 for robbery carjacking with use of a firearm or deadly force, and possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, just before 7:30 a.m. 31-year-old Cody Bearry and 23-year-old Breanna Wright ran a red light in their Dodge Dakota at the intersection of State Roads 54 and 581 in Wesley Chapel.

Florida Highway Patrol says they hit a motorcyclist and sent him flying into two other cars. He later died at the hospital.

Bearry and Wright jumped out of their car, ran to the Wawa on the corner, and carjacked another person’s 2002 Saturn.

Late Saturday afternoon the two are spotted in eastern Hillsborough County.

Taking off they end up crashing into a mailbox then a watery ditch. Wright was picked up and taken away by FHP troopers.

Soon Hillsborough and Pasco deputies along with FWC officers are seen looking for Bearry in the land behind several homes.

“It’s actually pretty scary honestly because it doesn’t happen, this is Plant City. Nothing ever happens here, and then for it to actually be our house, that’s really scary,” says the property owner.

Cody Bearry and Breanna Wright are both at the Pasco County Jail.

Bearry is facing charges from Florida Highway Patrol for leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Wright is facing drug charges. More charges for both of them are sure to come from FHP and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Bearry will have his first appearance Monday before a Pasco County judge.