Bond set for man accused of breaking into Pasco Co. child’s room

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies say the man who broke into a home early Thursday morning in Holiday is no stranger to the law.

Court records show, that while 52-year old Thomas Marnets lived in Seminole County, authorities arrested him nine times with charges ranging from robbery, to burglary, to battery.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, he is accused of breaking into a home on Flora Avenue in Holiday early Thursday morning, and walking into a young girl’s bedroom, walking out with his hands in his pants, before running off.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of the man inside the home and the tips came pouring in. Detectives had Marnets in custody within hours.

Jacquline Eisinga is the child’s mother, Daniel Roles is her stepfather. Both are relieved that detectives were able to catch Marnets so quickly.

“It’s like a total emotional rollercoaster. It’s up and down. It’s glad that he’s caught but scared,” said Eisinga. “Why was he on the street to begin with?”

Daniel Roles and Jacquline Eisinga are relieved Marnets is now behind bars.

Roles also wonders, what were his intentions?

“He broke in and creeped over her this time, but what’s next time,” Roles wondered. “Does he snatch her next time? What happens next time? “

Marnets is now facing a burglary of an occupied dwelling charge.

During his first appearance before a judge, that judge raised his bond from $10,000 to $100,000. Roles hopes that means he won’t be a threat to anyone else.

“It’s still a long road,” said Roles. “But know that a hundred thousand dollars bond, he’s not going anywhere or going to hurt anybody.”