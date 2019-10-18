Bond set at $785K as Pasco Co. crime spree suspect yells ‘corruption, corruption’ in court

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County crime spree suspect Luis Tull, 36, appeared in court Friday, roughly 24 hours after he was arrested for an hours-long crime spree.

At one point, as Tull stood at a podium in the county jail, he appeared to nearly collapse. Two deputies went to his side and held his arms as he spoke to Judge Linda H. Babb via closed-circuit TV.

The judge read the various charges against Tull including carjacking and shooting. Tull is accused of stealing a man’s car outside a Wesley Chapel McDonald’s Wednesday. Before he took off, he allegedly shot a man in the leg.

Later, he stole another car after terrorizing a Dade City neighborhood.

The events came to an end Thursday when he was chased down by two Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies who said they were forced to open fire on Tull while he was in a stolen Ford Mustang.

“Corruption, corruption,” Tull said during the 1:20 p.m. court hearing.

When Judge Babb questioned the narrative of the deputy-involved shooting, where deputies claim Tull drove the Mustang toward then, Tull commented,” there you go!”

“I asked to be interviewed at the hospital and the police officers and supervisors denied and stopped me from being interviewed,” Tull said, suggesting he wanted to appear on TV to tell his story.

“Ok, well usually inmates don’t get interviews, so whatever,” Judge Babb said.

His bond was set at $785,000.

