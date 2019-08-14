Bomb squad investigating apparent WWII-era weapons found in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bomb squad is investigating old weapons that were found in Pasco County on Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Miramar Street in New Port Richey around 9 p.m. A public information officer for the sheriff’s office says it appears World War II-era weapons were found at the home.

A bomb squad was called to help out of an abundance of caution.

Deputies have evacuated the surrounding area, including several homes.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.