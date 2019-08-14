1  of  2
Live Now
Bucs announce induction plans for former All-Pro cornerback Rondé Barber Track storms with Max Defender 8

Bomb squad investigating apparent WWII-era weapons found in Pasco County

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:
PASCO SHERIFF'S OFFICE PATROL CAR GENERIC

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bomb squad is investigating old weapons that were found in Pasco County on Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Miramar Street in New Port Richey around 9 p.m. A public information officer for the sheriff’s office says it appears World War II-era weapons were found at the home.

A bomb squad was called to help out of an abundance of caution.

Deputies have evacuated the surrounding area, including several homes.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss