PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County issued a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the county after the water distribution was shut down on Wednesday.

This notice affects around 830 homes in the Talavera and Conner Crossing neighborhoods and those along U.S. 41 between State Road 52 and Talavera Parkway.

All water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least a minute and all ice makers should be shut off.

The notice will be lifted once tests show the water is safe to consume.

For more information, visit PascoUtilities.com.