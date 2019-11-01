Body found in burned vehicle, death investigation underway in Holiday

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the suspicious death of a body in Holiday.

Deputies say the body was found in a burned vehicle in the woods Friday afternoon east of Baillies Bluff Road near Key Vista Nature Park.

During the investigation, deputies say a man became combative with deputies and they arrested him for battery on a law enforcement officer. He
has not been arrested for any other charges at this time.

At this time no identity has been made on the body.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar