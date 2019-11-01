Body found in burned vehicle, death investigation underway in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the suspicious death of a body in Holiday.

Deputies say the body was found in a burned vehicle in the woods Friday afternoon east of Baillies Bluff Road near Key Vista Nature Park.

During the investigation, deputies say a man became combative with deputies and they arrested him for battery on a law enforcement officer. He

has not been arrested for any other charges at this time.

At this time no identity has been made on the body.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.