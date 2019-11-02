Body found in burned up car in Holiday leads deputies to Port Richey home

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) A dead body in a burned up car and a Port Richey man hauled off to jail.

It’s all part of a murder investigation underway in Pasco County.

In the woods east of Ballies Bluff Road near Key Vista Nature Park in Holiday, Pasco County deputies made a grizzly discovery.

They found a body inside a burned-out car. The flames engulfed the 4-door sedan and even singed nearby trees.

A 20-minute car ride away, on Mayfield Drive in Port Richey, deputies focused on a house 3 doors away from Regency Park Boulevard.

“I seen the whole street lined with police cars,” said neighbor, Deborah Keech.

The only thing deputies will say is the investigation of the body in the car, led them to the house in Port Richey.

During the investigation, deputies say a man became combative with deputies and they arrested him for battery on a law enforcement officer. He has not been arrested for any other charges at this time.

“We heard like a lot of sirens and things and we heard yelling. And then we walked around here and we seen the cops took off that way, this way and I’ve never seen that, I thought it was on Live P.D,” said Brenda Goings.

At this time no identity has been made on the body.