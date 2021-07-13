Body camera video shows deputies in tense Dade City shootout; man dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect shot at deputies before turning the gun on himself during a tense standoff in Pasco County Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office, which released body camera video of the tense encounter Tuesday morning.

The video shows the man shooting at deputies through a window minutes after they arrived at his Dade City home.

“Shots came out the window toward my vehicle. Please return fire,” a deputy was heard saying.

Officials said the man fired ten shots at deputies. One deputy returned fire.

Authorities said they spent two hours negotiating with the man before he shot and killed himself. No deputies were hurt during the incident.

Deputies said the man has a long criminal history that includes 20 previous arrests. The warrants on file for his arrest Monday night were fleeing to elude, grand theft auto and driving while license suspended/revoked.

“I thank God deputies are safe from this situation and that they’ll all be going home,” Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “It’s sad for his family that he choose to shoot at law enforcement officers and then take his own life.”

Sheriff Nocco says FDLE was notified.

This story is developing and will be updated.