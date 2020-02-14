‘You’re going to get shot’: Pasco SRO under investigation after incident with River Ridge student

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Nedra Miller’s 17-year old son Will told her a school resource officer had threatened to shoot him, she had a lot of questions.

Will Miller is a student at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey. The incident happened in December.

Nedra, knowing the deputy involved was likely wearing a body camera, requested the video from the sheriff’s office. She received it in January.

The video shows her son in his Ford F-150 pickup truck approaching the deputy and a school employee. Both tell the 17-year old he can’t leave. The video then shows Miller turn his wheels in the deputy’s direction.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, warns Miller.

“You’re going to get shot if you come another f***in’ foot closer to me,” said the deputy. “You run into me you’ll get f***in’ shot.”

Will Miller had an orthodontist appointment that day. His mom says he had an excused absence.

He should have never been on campus. But he says a friend missed the bus and asked him for a ride to school. He obliged, but then couldn’t get back off campus.

He says he didn’t want to call his mother because he knew she would be upset that he wasn’t where he was supposed to be.

“I just didn’t want to call her because at that time it wasn’t as serious,” said Will Miller. “It was just like them harassing me.”

Nedra Miller says she was shocked when she saw the video. She admits, her son is no angel, but wonders – why were the adults bickering with Will rather than handling the situation?

“They acted like children,” said Nedra Miller. “I mean they did nothing to de-escalate the situation.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the deputy’s actions and, because it is an active investigation, no one with the department is willing to comment. The deputy’s name has not been released

Steve Hegarty with the school district says the school’s principal spoke with the employee who was with the deputy.

“Shortly after this happened, the principal sat her down and talked about the video, how it could have been done better,” said Hegarty. “Could have been de-escalated pretty very early on. “

Nedra Miller says the school district removed her son from River Ridge and he is finishing out this school year at an alternative school. If he stays out of trouble, she says he will be allowed to return to River Ridge next year.

But this year, he can’t attend any activities at the school or attend his junior prom, which she says is disappointing.

Will Miller says if he had it to do over again, he would have handled the situation differently.

“Probably could have gone to the office quicker,” said Miller. “And probably try to call my mom at least one time.”

LATEST PASCO COUNTY NEWS: