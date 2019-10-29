Boater thrown overboard, seriously hurt after crash on Anclote River

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person went overboard after the boat they were on hit a marker on the Anclote River Tuesday morning, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the boater was alone when the incident occurred.

They were later rushed to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

