Boater thrown overboard, seriously hurt after crash on Anclote River

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person went overboard after the boat they were on hit a marker on the Anclote River Tuesday morning, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the boater was alone when the incident occurred.

They were later rushed to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss