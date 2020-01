PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has been injured following a boat fire in New Port Richey.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the owner of the boat was working on the vessel when it when officials say it was engulfed in flames on Marlin Drive.

Officials say the boat’s owner suffered second-degree burns to 15 percent of their body.

The person was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.