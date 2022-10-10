TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A black bear was recently spotted in a west Hudson neighborhood, and his antics were caught on video.

Video provided by Ryan Theil shows the bear meandering through the residential area on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

The bear is seen crossing Theil’s driveway and walks in to the road, though no cars in the area are seen.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission features a section about Florida black bears on its website, including tips on how to be “BearWise,” including securing garbage to minimize bears in your community.