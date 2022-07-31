NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was killed on Sunday after being hit by a car in New Port Richey.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on Scenic Drive, north of Jasmine Boulevard. FHP said the driver left the site of the collision before police arrived.

The bicyclist was identified as a 45-year-old man from Hudson. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.