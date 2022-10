TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Pasco County on Sunday.

The crash happened late Sunday night on U.S. 19 and State Road 54 in Elfers at 11:37 p.m.. The roadway reopened on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tarpon Springs, was heading north and overtook and collided with the bicyclist.

The cyclist, a 46-year-old Jacksonville man, died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.