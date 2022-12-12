TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old woman, was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was struck by an unknown vehicle that was heading west on Flint.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Troopers said the driver fled the scene, and they have no description for their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.