Bicyclist in critical condition after Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was left in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Pasco County on Monday.

According to troopers, the Chevrolet Silverado was following Gregory Blackwell, 55, of Spartanburg, South Carolina as he headed north on Dale Mabry Highway near County Line Road.

Troopers said the driver failed to see Blackwell when he tried to cross the road and hit him with the truck.

Blackwell suffered serious injuries and was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in critical condition, troopers said. His current condition is unknown.

Charges are pending, according to the report.

