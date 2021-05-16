Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on U.S. 19 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 19 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 19 and Fulton Avenue.

The Highway Patrol said the 39-year-old Spring Hill man was crossing the highway on a bicycle when he was struck by a sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the sedan, a 76-year-old Tarpon Springs man, suffered minor injuries, the report said.

Further information was not immediately available.