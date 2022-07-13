ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man died after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, two bicyclists were traveling north on Wire Road in Zephyrhills, approaching Otis Allen Road, just after 9 p.m. A Ford Mustang, driven by a 17-year old girl from Dade City, came up behind them.

The press release stated that the driver could not see the bicyclists and struck one of them, a 24-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other bicyclist, a 20-year-old Zephyrhills man, was not hit by the Mustang. The 17-year-old was not hurt in the crash.

Neither bicyclist was wearing a helmet. The area of Wire Road where the crash occurred does not have a bike lane.