Best Buy Geek Squad finds child porn on Pasco middle school teacher’s computer

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA)- A Wesley Chapel middle school teacher is behind bars after a Best Buy employee found child pornography on his laptop.

Detectives began the investigation on Aug. 2019 after receiving information that, William Crawford, 69, brought his laptop in for repairs and a Best Buy Geek Squad employee found multiple child pornography pictures on Crawford’s computer.

Crawford admitted to having the images on his computer and is a teacher at John Long Middle School.

Crawford was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

