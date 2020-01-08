WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA)- A Wesley Chapel middle school teacher is behind bars after a Best Buy employee found child pornography on his laptop.
Detectives began the investigation on Aug. 2019 after receiving information that, William Crawford, 69, brought his laptop in for repairs and a Best Buy Geek Squad employee found multiple child pornography pictures on Crawford’s computer.
Crawford admitted to having the images on his computer and is a teacher at John Long Middle School.
Crawford was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography
LATEST POSTS
- Best Buy Geek Squad finds child porn on Pasco middle school teacher’s computer
- Seminole Heights homeowners water bills skyrocket; 8 On Your Side gets answers
- Uber now offering PIN code safety feature to verify a ride
- FHP troopers locate 12 kilos of cocaine in Ruskin woman’s car
- Tampa Bay area mayors address major storm preparedness, sea level rise