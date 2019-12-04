Beloved Pasco charity center suffers losses in overnight fire

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A community resource center in Pasco County, known and loved for its charitable donations, suffered a big loss in an overnight fire.
The fire struck the Acts Resource Center, at 12515 US 19, around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. There’s not word yet on the cost of the damages sustained.
According to locals, the resource center did a lot for the homeless community in the area. In addition to being a food pantry, Acts gave out shoes, clothes, and anything else for people in need.
News Channel 8 was told the center served around 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving and were planning to do the same on Christmas.
This story will be updated.
