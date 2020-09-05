Bed bug infestation temporarily closes Pasco Library in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Friday, the Pasco County Library System announced its temporarily closing one of its branches for an unusual reason: an infestation of bed bugs.

The Hudson branch off of Fivay Road will be closed until further notice.

According to a release from the county, staff at the library noticed the bugs about two weeks ago. The county hired a pest control company to begin “spot treatments,” but that method didn’t seem to work.

So now, the plan is to tent the entire building in order to kill the pests.

Barbara Cichocki and her son Wayne used to frequent the neighborhood library, but they haven’t been here recently. They are saying thank goodness, just the thought of bed bugs in the library gives Barbara chills.

“That they get on your clothing and you bring them home to your family,” said Cichocki. “You have pets and your own furniture.”

The county says the bugs are not dangerous, but can cause itching or an allergic reaction in some cases.

According to the release, if you’ve been at the library in the past two weeks, you should check for the presence of the bugs in your home, wash your clothes and bedding in hot water and then dry them on the hottest dryer setting.

The county expects the library to be closed for the next one to two weeks.