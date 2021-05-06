Barricaded man in custody after nearly 7-hour standoff in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A seven hour standoff in Zephyrhills has come to a safe ending.

Officials with Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrived at a home on County Road 54 around 3 p.m on Thursday to serve a search warrant on a man who was described as a violent offender.

According to deputies, the man refused to come out of the home.

Deputies say the man finally surrendered and was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.

We have not yet heard about what charges may be filed.

This is a developing story check back for updates.