Barricaded man in custody after nearly 7-hour standoff in Zephyrhills

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A seven hour standoff in Zephyrhills has come to a safe ending.

Officials with Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrived at a home on County Road 54 around 3 p.m on Thursday to serve a search warrant on a man who was described as a violent offender.

According to deputies, the man refused to come out of the home.

Deputies say the man finally surrendered and was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.

We have not yet heard about what charges may be filed.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss