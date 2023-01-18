DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Pasco County on Tuesday.

FHP said the crash happened near Tait Avenue and Lee Avenue in Dade City at around 8:35 p.m.

According to a release from FHP, the driver was driving west on Tait Avenue and hit a bicyclist driving north across Tait Avenue. The driver did not stop after the crash.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. FHP said he was a 42-year-old man from Dade City.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP or contacting Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.