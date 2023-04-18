LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies say they are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by an ATV.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to St. Luke Road after someone reported a dead man in the area.

Deputies said they believe that the victim had been in an argument with someone he knew, who then hit him with the ATV.

Neither the victim nor the potential suspect has been identified.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public’s safety. However, the investigation is still in progress.