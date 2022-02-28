Attorneys in Curtis Reeves case reflect on not guilty verdict

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nicole Oulson, the wife of Chad Oulson left the courthouse in Dade City in tears on Friday night when a Pasco County jury found Curtis Reeves not guilty of his murder.

Her husband was shot and killed in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014 by Reeves.

T.J. Grimaldi has represented Nicole Oulson as her attorney for the past eight years. He says Oulson was very emotional Friday night and is still too upset to talk about it.

“I think she realized she realized that closure was coming one way or the other. I don’t think she necessarily expected one verdict or the other because she understood that this could happen,” said Grimaldi.

On the other side, the attorneys for Curtis Reeves say his wife was prepared for the worst and even asked a bailiff what might happen.

“It was terrifying. I can tell you that Mrs. Reeves had asked one of the bailiffs, because of of the bailiffs told me that Mrs. Reeves had approached him to say, if the jury comes back guilty, are they going to take him right away,” said Rick Escobar.

T.J. Grimaldi says he believes the defense did enough to convince a jury that Reeves was innocent.

“I think the defense did enough to convince that jury about two attacks and as a result of him being a senior citizen, they were able to take those attacks and ratchet them up from a misdemeanor to a felony and as a result of it being a felony because he was a senior citizen he was able to use deadly force,” said Grimaldi.

Escobar says he thinks the jury listened to the evidence and made the right decision who says this was a case of self-defense from the start.

“The danger doesn’t have to be real, it just has to be reasonably perceived as danger,” said Escobar.

He says people need to be educated on this law and his job, in this case, was to educate the jury.

“I think it’s a very good law and I think there is a lot of wisdom in how they drafted that law, but I think by the same token there are a lot of people in our community who just don’t understand the application of the law,” said Escobar.