LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a minor Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the minor was jogging in the area of Lake Thomas Road and Drexel Road in Land O’ Lakes when an unidentified man tried to force him into a black truck.

The minor managed to escape the kidnapper without injury, deputies said.

At this time, it is not known what kind of truck it was, except for its color.

If you have any information, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.