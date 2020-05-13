At least 1 dead after vehicle overturns in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Gall Boulevard and Rapid River Boulevard in Zephyrhills.

Troopers responded to an overturned vehicle shortly before 11:15 p.m. and shut down the eastbound lanes of the roadway. The road is now clear.

At this time, it’s still unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

