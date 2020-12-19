Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Tarpon Springs

TAMPA (WFLA) – A driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tarpon Springs back in November.
Tarpon Springs police say Zachary Caride, 24, was arrested with the assistance of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in the New Port Richey area.
Caride is accused of hitting 59-year-old Terry Bruillard who was on her bicycle at the time and drove away.
