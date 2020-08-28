Armed home invasion suspect claims his innocence

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eric Briscoe says the authorities have the wrong man.

Briscoe is currently in the Pasco County Jail facing numerous charges including armed home invasion and aggravated assault.

Deputies say on July 15, Briscoe entered a home on Venus Avenue in Zephyrhills and ordered the two occupants to face down on the ground. When one of the men didn’t follow his orders, investigators say Briscoe shot him in the stomach.

Briscoe claims he’s never met that man and never been to that Venus avenue house. He spoke exclusively to 8 On Your Side on Thursday. “I definitely wasn’t there. I haven’t been to his house,” said Briscoe, wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit from jail.

Briscoe is a convicted felon who served 15 years in Florida State Prison for robbing a Dade City bank in 2004, a crime he doesn’t deny committing.

“For whatever reason I made the wrong choices that day and I wanted to try it once. And I did,” said Briscoe. “I was not wrongfully convicted then. I was rightfully convicted. I was absolutely 100-percent guilty of that crime.”

Corrections officers released Briscoe from prison in 2018. Since then, he says he’s been on the straight and narrow.

“I was doing everything right. Everything. I was walking every single line,” said Briscoe. “I was doing everything like I was supposed to.”

But when he learned he had been named as a suspect in a home invasion where someone had been shot, he began to get nervous. He claims that’s when he got a gun.

“I don’t know, I was panicking. I was being told these cops were trying to get me,” said Briscoe. “There’s this dude that is thinking that I shot him, And that’s what I was really worried about.”

Deputies located Briscoe in the parking lot of a hotel on Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills on Saturday night. When they located him they found him in a car with a gun pointed to his head. He says he was contemplating taking his own life. “I really thought about it, man.”

But deputies spent time talking to him one, in particular, Deputy Nick Carmack urged him to give up peacefully. After nearly 45 minutes he dropped the gun and raised his hands. He’s now applauding the deputies, especially Carmack, for their restraint.

“They don’t know me. They don’t know why I’m holding a gun. They don’t know anything like that,” said Briscoe. “And I can honestly say in a world of wrong he’s somebody that stood right in this spot.”

Briscoe claims he was with a friend on July 15th, and when Eight on Your Side contacted her she confirmed they were together. Briscoe also says evidence on his phone will prove he was not in the area of the home invasion.

The arrest affidavit indicates Briscoe was identified by the home invasion victims in a ‘photopack.’ Briscoe wonders if that is the only evidence investigators have, why is his bond $190,000.