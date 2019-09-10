Armed gunmen steal over $50,000 worth of personal items from apartment in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are on the hunt for four suspects who broke into an apartment and stole over $50,000 worth of personal items.

The burglary happened Saturday morning around 4:33 a.m. at the Tuscano at Suncoast Crossing Apartment Complex in Odessa.

Pasco deputies are currently investigating the incident and posted a video of the burglary on their Facebook page.

You see the four men enter, a fifth stays outside of the apartment, presumably as a lookout. The thieves made away with a safe containing $20,000 in cash and $30,000 in jewelry. They also took an X-Box One, multiple watches and a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm from the victim’s bedroom.

Detective Mark Celeste said while it appears the burglary was well planned and executed, the men made some serious mistakes that could cost them their freedom.

“They ransacked the place, to include the refrigerator and freezer,” said Celeste. “We have some fingerprint evidence, we have some DNA that we’re going to send off. We believe one of the suspects drank out of the milk jug that was in the refrigerator.”

Celeste says the complex also has some technology that could help detectives track the gunmen down.

“Luckily this apartment complex has license plate readers at the entrances to the complex,” said Celeste. “So we’re able to comb through that video and identify each vehicle that came in and left.”

Deputies believe the suspects live in the Hillsborough County area.

If you have any information on the identities of the suspects, please call 727-847-5878, extension 3527 and reference case number 19037373.