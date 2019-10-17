‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after carjacking and shooting at Pasco McDonald’s

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement continue to search for an armed and dangerous suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting in Wesley Chapel.

The suspect has been identified as Luis Tull, 36.

Detectives said Tull attempted to carjack a man at the McDonald’s located on SR 54 Wednesday evening.

Luis Tull. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

When the man refused, authorities say Tull shot him. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said a bystander who was leaving the drive-thru saw what was happening and jumped in to help. As this was happening, Tull stole the bystander’s vehicle and fled.

The stolen vehicle was located a short time later near US 98 in Dade City.

Tull is described as a Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing all black and carrying a backpack, authorities said.

Investigators suspect Tull may have possibly stolen another vehicle, a gray Chrysler van with the Florida license plate IJ01WV.

Law enforcement with the Dade City Police department and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Tull in the area of 1st Street and Florida Avenue.

Detectives swarmed the 13000 block of 1st Street and searched behind a home.

They’re now urging residents nearby to stay inside and to keep their doors and windows locked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

