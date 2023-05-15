PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities released new information Monday detailing the events that led up to a deadly stabbing at the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park in Dade City.

Deputies say dispatchers were called Sunday around 12:15 a.m. after a woman was found dead in her home with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators determined the suspect and the victim, who knew each other, had been arguing throughout the day on Saturday, May 13.

Just before midnight, the argument turned physical and the victim was fatally stabbed.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was charged with murder. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public. An investigation remains ongoing.